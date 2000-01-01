Weekly Command: comparing files line by line with diff

diff [option] [files]
diff outputs the differences between two files, line by line. For files that are identical it produces no output, for binary files only reports if they are different or not.
The set of differences produced by
diff is often called a diff or patch, and this output can be used later on by the
patch command to change other files.
Before digging into the examples, let’s define two files that will help us to illustrate some concepts.
To keep the conceptual overhead as low as possible, the files are
with-text.js and
without-text.js to represent if the
text variable is present or not.
File
with-text.js:
function example (text) {
console.log("====")
console.log(text)
}
File
without-text.js:
function something () {
console.log("====")
}
By default,
diff outputs a list of all the lines that are different between the files, one after the other, alongside with useful information about what changed. A change can be:
a.
d.
c.
For every line in which
diff finds a change, it outputs:
a/c/d)
In a more concrete example, if you run:
$ diff with-text.js without-text.js
1c1
< function example (text) {
---
> function something () {
3d2
< console.log(text)
You get:
1c1 indicating that there’s a
change in line
1 of both files.
< function example (text) { indicating how the line looks in
with-text.js.
> function something () { indicating how the line looks in
without-text.js.
Are you able to deduce what the rest of the lines are expressing in the output?
Apart from the default output format, you can specify the
--side-by-side (short
-y) to produce a side-by-side view of what changed.
This format is more visual and can be easier to understand at first sight, for example:
$ diff with-text.js without-text.js --side-by-side
function example (text) { | function something () {
console.log("====") console.log("====")
console.log(text) <
} }
A very powerful feature of
diff is the ability to work with directories. It’s important to note that actual contents of directories are never compared as if they were a file, instead
diff uses the following rules:
diff compares the file in the directory whose name is that of the non-directory.
diff compares corresponding files in both directories, in alphabetical order.
Since version 3.4 (launched around August of 2016),
diff supports the
--color flag print colorised output in the terminal.
If you provide
- as a file name,
diff will use it for text read from the standard input. As a special case,
diff - - compares a copy of standard input to itself.
diff also provides ways to suppress differences between files that may not be important to you, common examples of this are changes in the amount of white space between words or lines.
|Flag
|Description
|-i --ignore-case
|Ignore case differences in file contents.
|--ignore-file-name-case
|Ignore case when comparing file names.
|--no-ignore-file-name-case
|Consider case when comparing file names.
|-E --ignore-tab-expansion
|Ignore changes due to tab expansion.
|-b --ignore-space-change
|Ignore changes in the amount of white space.
|-w --ignore-all-space
|Ignore all white space.
|-B --ignore-blank-lines
|Ignore changes whose lines are all blank.
|-I RE --ignore-matching-lines=RE
|Ignore changes whose lines all match RE.
While
diff awesome, it’s not always the right tool for the job, here are some better fits for different scenarios:
diff3 command can be useful to show differences among three files.
cmp reports the differences between two files byte by byte, instead of line by line.
vim -d and
git diff do a good job.
I try to post once a week interesting stuff about programming, *nix, and the web. If you’d like to be notified when a new post goes out, you can subscribe with the form below.