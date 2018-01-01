Weekly Command: going over Git history with tig

There are many UI utilities that allow you to explore a Git repository, but for me, nothing beats
tig.
tig [view] [-options] [revs]
tig is a text-based user interface for Git that can be used directly from your terminal to explore the repository in the current working directory. It can be invoked directly or by piping Git output.
The program exposes different views, each view displays different data from the repository. You can tell
tig to use a view with the optional view argument or you can switch views once
tig is open with the default keybindings:
|View
|Argument
|Keybinding
|main view
|-
|m
|diff view
|-
|d
|log view
|log
|l
|show view
|show
|-
|blame view
|blame **
|b *
|grep view
|grep **
|g
|refs view
|refs
|r
|status view
|status
|s
|help
|--help
|h
* You need to have a file selected in the UI
** You neeed to supply an argument
If you are familiar with Git commands, view names are almost self-explanatory, I strongly encourage you to download
tig and try the different views by yourself, they are very intuitive to navigate.
You can also pipe regular Git commands via stdin to
tig, for example:
$ git show | tig